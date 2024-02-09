Sweethearts, set sail in the desert on an adorable ‘Love Boat'

What to Know The Love Boat at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert

The 30-minute cruise sails around the resort's waterways

Additional goodies, like a gourmet picnic basket filled with Champagne and chocolates, are available for a fee

CALIFORNIA AND BOATS? Talk about an enduring, made-to-last couple. It's a twosome as tight as a sunset and a pretty beach, theme parks and cotton candy, mountain peaks and snow. And while plenty of vessels are clustered close to our coastline, you can find a few special boats in some surprising locations. One place that may make boat buffs pause when they learn about a love-centered cruise made for two? It's Palm Desert, a place that is a good three hours from the nearest stretch of shore (the "Desert" in its name is a major hint). But that doesn't mean that a snug and sweet ship isn't setting sail in the area; JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa has such a boat, a "Love Boat," in fact, and couples are enjoying relaxing and romantic rides around the property.

THE LOVE BOAT ROMANCE EXPERIENCE... is making waves all February long in honor of Valentine's Month, and people are invited to customize the amour-centered adventure in a variety of ways. You can, of course, start with the 30-minute ride in the heart-bedecked boat, but there are other intriguing options like a gourmet picnic basket — it includes bubbly and chocolate, of course — and a candlelit dinner. And if you're planning to propose? There's a way to ready your boat ride for the all-important question to be popped. Just check with the resort about prices and details. How to begin? Set sail for this site now. Something that's sure to add a nice note? The boat rides do cover a sizable swath of the resort, meaning you'll enjoy hill-handsome vistas and, just maybe, a few swan or flamingo sightings.