California

Synchrony Bank Agrees to Dish Out $3.5M Over Harassing Collection Calls

The case against Synchrony Bank was brought forward by a coalition of California district attorney's offices, including San Diego's

By City News Service

Midsection Of Businesswoman Holding Credit Card And Bill While Working At Desk
Kittiphan Teerawattanakul / EyeEm

Synchrony Bank has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged the bank harassed residents throughout the state with debt collection calls, it was announced Monday.

The case, brought by a coalition of California district attorney's offices, including San Diego's, alleged the Utah-based company and its agents used call centers both in and out of the country to make collection calls that were "unreasonably frequent or harassing."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the complaint, many of the calls were at "an excessive and unreasonable volume," and continued even after consumers indicated the calls were made in error.

"Often, these harassing debt collection calls were made to consumers who didn't owe any money and sometimes even to a wrong number," San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Infrastructure 6 hours ago

Biden Signs $1T Infrastructure Deal With Bipartisan Crowd

coronavirus vaccine Nov 5

When Can You Get Another COVID Vaccine and Which Should You Get? Use This Interactive Tool to Find Out

The judgment, which was entered last week without admission of wrongdoing, holds that Synchrony Bank will pay $2 million in civil penalties, $975,000 in investigative costs, and $525,000 to a charitable trust fund to support consumer protection efforts.

The bank was also ordered to establish policies and procedures to prevent unreasonable and harassing debt collection calls to California consumers, including limiting the total number of calls to each debtor and honoring consumer requests for calls to stop.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaCredit card debtSan Diego County District Attorney's OfficeSynchrony Bank
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us