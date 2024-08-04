2024 Paris Olympics

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting clinches first Olympic medal amid gender testing controversy

By Alanis Thames | The Associated Press

Lin Yu-ting.
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan clinched her first Olympic medal Sunday in front of a crowd that chanted her name at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, one day after fellow boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria secured one as well following days of online abuse and intense scrutiny about their participation.

Lin defeated Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria in a women's 57-kilogram quarterfinal, earning her second straight unanimous decision and advancing to the division's semifinal round to ensure she will win at least a bronze medal.

Lin and Khelif have been at the center of a clash over gender identity and regulations in sports, as critics have brought up their disqualification from the world championships last year after the banned International Boxing Association claimed they failed unspecified eligibility tests for women's competition.

Lin beat Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan 5:0 in her opening fight.

There were two more quarterfinal bouts in the women’s 57-kg division scheduled Sunday before the semifinal matchups are set.

2024 Paris Olympics
