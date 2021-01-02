Target Announces Recall of 480,000 Infant Rompers and Children's Swimsuits

Target is recalling a combined 480,000 units of infant rompers and swimsuits for infants and toddlers. Both recalls were announced on Dec. 30, 2020 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Target.

The retailer has received 16 reports of the snaps on Cloud Island rompers breaking, detaching or missing, including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched, according to the CPSC.

The baby rompers being recalled include the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Rompers, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12 months. Approximately 299,000 rompers in total were recalled.

#Recall: Approx. 299,000 @Target Cloud Island infant rompers. The snaps can break or detach from the rompers, posing choking, laceration and pinching hazards. Get refund. CONTACT: 800-440-0680 or https://t.co/MxlKzyn0Ub. Full recall notice: https://t.co/vUiM4yTuvF pic.twitter.com/41pVXf2b45 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 31, 2020

Customers are asked to return any recalled rompers to the store for a refund. "Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund," CPSC says in a notice. "Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers."

A full list of the product item numbers can be found in the recall notice and the numbers are also printed on the white tag inside the rompers.

If you purchased a rash guard swimsuit from Target for your child, you'll want to check details from a second recall immediately. The swimsuits being recalled are Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon, Coral Icon Story Hawaiian and Moxie Peach Lemon one-piece rash guards. The infant and toddler swimsuits were sold in sizes 12M to 5T.

Target has received 27 reports of the swimsuit snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration.

#Recall: 181,000 @Target Cat & Jack infant-toddler one-piece Rashguard swimsuits. The snaps can break or detach from the suits, posing choking and laceration hazards to children. Get refund. CONTACT: 800-440-0680 or https://t.co/MxlKzyn0Ub. Full notice: https://t.co/WNFApNsWvx pic.twitter.com/oMmO0Pmj5D — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 31, 2020

About 181,000 swimsuits are being recalled and can be returned for a refund. The exact product item numbers are listed in the recall notice and can be found on the white tag inside the swimsuit. Shoppers can return the swimsuits in stores or contact Target for a prepaid return label if the item was purchased on the store's website.

A full list of recalls can be found on Target.com and customers can also reach Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: