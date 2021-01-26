Target

Target Drops Chaokoh Coconut Products Over Forced Monkey Labor Allegations

This photo taken on July 9, 2020 shows a macaque monkey having a rope attached to his neck before climbing up a palm tree to knock down coconuts in Berapea village near Narathiwat in southern Thailand.
Getty Images

Target has joined several other retailers in dropping a Thailand-based company’s coconut products following allegations that its farms use monkey labor, NBC News reports.

Target will no longer carry Chaokoh coconut products in its stores amid allegations that its manufacturer has continued to use monkey labor at its coconut farms in Thailand, Target confirmed to NBC News Tuesday. The retailer said it pulled the product from its shelves last year, but the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals recently publicized the decision.

PETA alleged last year that its investigators found young monkeys were chained and trained to pick coconuts at multiple farms in the South Asian country, including farms used to produce Chaokoh coconut milk and water. Investigators found conditions unchanged more than a year later on subsequent visits, PETA said in an update earlier this month, in which it announced that Target had dropped the brand.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

TargetThailandPETA
