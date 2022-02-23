Target Lifts Mask Requirements for Staff and Shoppers

Target will no longer require its staff and shoppers to wear masks inside its store as a matter of corporate policy.

The popular retailer updated its coronavirus dashboard Monday, where it now says that it will not ask shoppers or employees to wear masks unless it must comply with local regulations. Target confirmed to NBC News that the new policy went into effect on Monday.

Though masks are no longer a requirement, Target said in a statement that it will continue to encourage social distancing and regular disinfection protocols within its locations.

"We'll also continue to provide our team with resources and benefits they need, including free medical-grade masks, COVID-19 tests, paid leave for team members with positive COVID-19 cases, and paid time and free Lyft rides to reduce barriers for team members to get their vaccines," the company said.

