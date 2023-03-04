California

Tax Deadlines Extended to October for Most Californians Due to Storms

The tax deadlines have been extended to October 16, 2023, to help out Californians impacted by winter storms.

By City News Service

California is extending the state tax filing and payment due dates to Oct. 16 for Californians impacted by this winter's storms, aligning with the IRS, which previously extended the federal tax filing deadline to Oct. 16 for the same reason.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year.”

Last month, Newsom announced that those impacted by winter storms could claim a deduction for disaster loss, and extended filing and payment deadlines for individuals and businesses in California to May 15.

news Feb 28

Here's How After-Tax 401(K) Contributions Can Help With Those Big Retirement Savings Goals for 2023

taxes Feb 28

How Do Tax Preparers Set Their Rates?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The tax relief applies to nearly all of the state's 58 counties, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. 

Imperial County in the southeastern part of the state is not included.

The relief applies to deadlines falling on or after Jan. 8, 2023, and before Oct. 16, 2023, including the 2022 individual income tax returns that would have been due on April 18 and the quarterly estimated tax payments that would have been due on Jan. 17 and April 18, 2023.

California announced the extension Thursday. 

The IRS announced its extension in January.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Californiataxesstorm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us