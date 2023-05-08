Teachers will soon receive the greatest gift of all: summer vacation!

But that also means the school year is nearing an end and it's time to show a little extra appreciation for educators.

Teacher's Appreciation Week is from May 8 to May 12, according to the National Education Association. That means major retailers, restaurants and other companies will be offering discounts and special perks to educators – some of which are actually available year-round.

Here are some of the freebies and deals teachers can receive as the country shows appreciation before school is out for summer.

1-800-Flowers: $15 off on select teacher appreciation flower arrangements and gifts

Adidas: Get 30% off

Amazon: The #FoundItOnAmazon Teacher Deals page compiles discounted teacher-related items

Apple: Save up to $200 on computers and accessories

Applebees: Free appetizer through May 13, 20% off from May 8 through May 12

Barnes and Noble: 25% off

Buffalo Wild Wings: 20% off dine-in or carry-out orders

Cole Haan: 20% off

Costco: $20 gift card with a new membership

Crayola: 20% off their Teacher Gifts section at Crayola.com with the code EDUCATORS

Crocs: 25% orders from Crocs.com through May

Dell: 10% off select computers and electronics

Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub with the purchase of another medium sub

Hanes: 10% off (also applies for retired educators)

Headspace: Free annual subscription

Insomnia Cookies: Free six-pack of cookies with any $5 purchase

J. Crew: 15% off in-store and online

Lenovo: 5% off

Office Depot: 30% back in bonus rewards on qualifying in-store purchases

Party City: Between 10% and 20% on qualifying purchases

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: 20% off meals for teachers

Potbelly: Free cookie or fountain drink

Reebok: 50% off online purchases

Samsung: Up to 30% off through Education Offers Program

Sonic: Free cheeseburger with purchase through Sonic app

Staples: 5% back on purchases

Under Armour: 20% off

Vineyard Vines: 15% off

Whataburger: Free breakfast item