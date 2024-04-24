The University of Southern California has closed its gates into campus as hundreds of pro-Palestinian students and protesters began an "occupation" of USC's Alumni Park Wednesday to call for the university to cut financial ties with Israel amid the ongoing war.

Police officers clashed with protesters who set up encampments on the campus of USC as the students took part in the pro-Palestine demonstrations that were growing across the U.S. on Wednesday.

"Anyone coming to campus should be prepared to show an ID at the gates for class or for business," USC alerted. "Please continue to avoid the center of campus unless you have a class."

Video from NewsChopper4 showed campus police attempting to break down some of the encampments set up for the Gaza Solidarity Occupation demonstrations that took place across the country.

While the demonstration was mostly peaceful, there were some tense moments as officers detained some protesters.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were also assisting campus police as the university put out a help call, the law enforcement agency confirmed.

The university also sent an alert for students and faculty members, warning them of “significant activity at the center of the UPC campus due to a demonstration.”

The school also noted the area may be difficult to access.

As students demand their schools cut financial ties with Israel, protests are spreading at campuses across the U.S., with encampments now established at Brown University, the University of Michigan, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and California State Polytechnic, Humboldt.

The FBI is coordinating with college campuses to make them aware of antisemitic threats and possible violence in connection with the ongoing wave of protests, FBI Director Christopher Wray told NBC News' Lester Holt in an exclusive interview.

This is a developing story.