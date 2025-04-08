Kings Roster

Kings reunite with guard Davis, sign him for rest of season

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings have reunited with a familiar face.

Sacramento has signed veteran guard Terence Davis to a contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season, the team announced Wednesday morning. ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the news Tuesday, citing sources.

Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Davis played three seasons for the Kings from midway through the 2020-21 season through the 2022-23 campaign.

In 121 career games with Sacramento, Davis averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 42.8-percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range.

After a strong 2024-25 season with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' G League team, Davis re-joins the Kings as bench depth for interim coach Doug Christie with three regular-season games remaining.

