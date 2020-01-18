TESLA

Tesla Driver Loses Control, Hits and Critically Injures Teen Girl in Long Beach

The driver was also taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

By Kevin LaBeach and Shahan Ahmed

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A teenager was injured and in critical condition after a Tesla driver appeared to lose control of her vehicle and strike the pedestrian before crashing at a gas station Saturday in Long Beach, police said.

The crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. near the intersection of Alamitos Avenue and East Broadway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The driver of the Tesla lost control of her vehicle and hit the teenage girl, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the LBPD said. Witnesses said that the woman had just had her car detailed at a shop across the street, police said.

U.S. & World

impeachment 5 hours ago

House Outlines Impeachment Case, Trump Team Has Fiery Answer

Royal Family 9 hours ago

Prince Harry, Meghan to Give Up ‘Royal Highness’ Titles

The car went through a flower bed, hit the teenager and then crashed into another car at a gas station, Long Beach police said.

The driver was also taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor and it was not immediately clear what caused the incident, police said.

This article tagged under:

TESLALong Beach
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us