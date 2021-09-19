Texas Doctor Says He Violated the State's New Law Banning Abortions After Six Weeks

A Texas doctor revealed on Saturday that he recently performed an abortion in violation of the state’s new law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, arguing he “had a duty of care to this patient” and she had a “fundamental right” to an abortion.

Dr. Alan Braid, a physician who provides abortion care in San Antonio, wrote in an op-ed published in The Washington Post that he performed one on Sept. 6 for a woman who, although still in her first trimester, was beyond the state’s new limit.

“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences — but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” Braid said. “I have daughters, granddaughters, and nieces. I believe abortion is an essential part of health care.”

“I can’t just sit back and watch us return to 1972,” Braid said.

