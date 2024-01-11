Walmart

Texas man suing Walmart is seeking $100M or ‘unlimited free lifetime shopping'

The complaints do not go into detail about why Roderick Jackson is suing the retail giant

Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Texas man suing Walmart is seeking $100 million in damages or "unlimited free lifetime shopping" at any location.

Roderick Jackson of Waskom, Texas, filed two handwritten complaints Monday with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Walmart's headquarters are in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The complaints do not go into detail about why Jackson is suing the retail giant. The complaints state that an alleged incident occurred in March 2021 at an Omaha, Nebraska, store and involved “false pretense of shoplifting” and the violation of his civil rights "based on race/color."

A spokesperson for the company said Thursday that it does “not tolerate discrimination of any kind.”

Read the full story on NBC News.com here

