Texas School Shooting: Bidens to Travel to Uvalde on Sunday

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to "grieve with the community," according to a White House statement released Thursday.

A gunman stormed into Robb Elementary in Uvalde onTuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers in the United States' deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre.

