Texas

Texas woman charged with murder of elite cyclist ‘Mo' Wilson attempted to escape custody

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong will face additional charges for trying to run away after a doctor's appointment Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said.

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Texas woman charged in the killing of an elite cyclist last year tried to escape custody Wednesday, officials said. 

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, in Austin in May 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Armstrong was transported to a doctor's appointment Wednesday, and as she was being escorted out afterwards "she ran," Travis County Sheriff spokesperson Kristen Dark said.

"She made it about a block and a half. Our corrections officers never lost sight of her," she said. Two corrections officers caught up with her and Armstrong was restrained. The incident unfolded in about 10 minutes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, was deemed to be in fine condition and was returned to the jail.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Texas
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us