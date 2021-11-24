The 9-Inch Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie Sold Out in Hours. Here's How to Make Your Own

The 3-pound Reese’s peanut butter cup pie that went viral on social media earlier this month sold out in a matter of hours – but a Seattle-based content creator shared a copycat recipe that might be the perfect replacement.
The recipe, shared here, is made with milk and dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter, graham crackers, powdered sugar and butter.
The no-bake recipe combines peanut butter with crushed graham crackers, butter and powdered sugar to achieve the same consistency of the filling in a Reese’s peanut butter cup.
The peanut butter filling is set in between layers of chocolate to create a decadent dessert.
Once it’s cooled, the peanut butter cup is ready for serving.
Take a look at the entire recipe below.