The Brunch Burger Is Back: Disneyland Reveals More Restaurant Reopenings

What to Know Anaheim

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopened on April 30; advance tickets and reservations are required

Oga's Cantina reopens on June 17, while the Lamplight Lounge Brunch, in Disney California Adventure, will welcome guests on July 9

RHAPSODIZING ABOUT REMY? Everyone's favorite gourmand is known for his applause-worthy talents in the kitchen, thanks to his starring role in "Ratatouille." Lady and the Tramp? Their mutual affection for a beautiful plate of pasta is widely known. Mary Poppins and a perfectly brewed pot of tea? No surprise here: The practically perfect nanny is a famous fan of the traditional libation, and all of its proper trimmings. Our childhood's most iconic characters have long held strong ties to tasty cuisines, interesting sips, and sitting down with family and friends to a memorable meal, but you don't have to only look to the movies to see that happening today: Disneyland Resort has several restaurants that offer such appetizing experiences, the dishes that park goers return for, again and again.

AND SEVERAL OF THOSE SPOTS... are set to reopen in the weeks ahead, and summer deepens and delicious Disney specialties are again served with whimsy and flair. The official Disney Parks Blog made the latest restaurant-related announcement on June 8, giving fans planning a visit to Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure an idea about when they can reserve a space at a favorite eatery (and, indeed, when that eatery opens). Oga's Cantina, the cosmic tavern at the heart of Galaxy's Edge? The glamorously galactic hangout reopens on June 17 (reservations opened on June 4). Over at Disney California Adventure, the Lamplight Lounge Brunch is back on July 9, and you can begin making your reservations on June 14 (note that the brunch is a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday kind of occasion).

ALIEN PIZZA PLANET, Wine Country Trattoria, and other scrumptious spots are also in the latest reopening spotlight. And if you want to know what the beloved Candy Kitchen is making these days? Rocky Road is the Saturday sweet, while Nuttles are the nummy temptation on Mondays and Fridays. See the full blog post here and begin dreaming of that egg-topped Brunch Burger, a luscious must-get at the Lamplight Lounge, now.