The ‘Canvas of Color' Contest Summons Flower Fields Magic

What to Know "Canvas of Color" contest is open through Sept. 30, 2022

Tag your original artwork on Instagram or send it to frontdesk@carltas.com

You might win a ticket four-pack to the world-famous Flower Fields when it reopens in March 2023

THE FLOWER FIELDS IN FALL? If you know the color-big bastion of blossom-filled majesty, you know that autumn is not its prime moment. Rather, that moment belongs to late winter, and early spring, when the vast stretch of verdant land becomes an over-the-top Technicolor display courtesy of millions (and millions) of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers. But still, we do dream about this Carlsbad-based fantasia, all year long, even when the leaves are starting to (slowly) change colors and the nights are growing chilly. Helping to encourage our daydreams? The "Canvas of Color" contest, an art-centered competition that's all about helping fans of the Flower Fields put their nature-loving creativity to work.

THE PRIZE? A family four-pack — yep, we're talking tickets — to the world-famous destination is in the spotlight, which is certainly a swell get for anyone who loves to frequent this flowery spot. Once you've created your "Canvas of Color," though, what should you do? There are two routes to take: Post it on Instagram with the tag #flowerfieldscanvasofcolor or email your artwork to frontdesk@carltas.com. But don't daydream too long about those bountiful blossoms: The deadline to share or submit your piece is Friday, Sept. 30. The winner will be revealed on Friday, Oct. 7, giving one lucky artist the chance to anticipate a complimentary visit to the Flower Fields the following spring. The contest's delightful details are opening their petals on this page.