The Czech Republic Requesting Container Bases for Refugees

The Czech Republic is asking the European Union to provide it with modular containers to house the refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said Saturday his country has requested containers to house up to 50,000 people as all other options have been coming to an end amid a massive wave of refugees.

It’s estimated some 200,000 refugees have arrived in the Czech Republic, an EU country that doesn’t border Ukraine.

Rakusan previously said the Czechs are ready to take care of some 250,000 refugees.

The authorities are currently getting ready school gyms and sport venues to provide shelters for the refugees and the containers would be used after their capacities are exhausted, possibly in two or three weeks, the minister said.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.