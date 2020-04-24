The Dapper Dans Sing, and Soar, in ‘Dumbo’ Tribute

THOSE #DUMBO FEELS? They're some of the most effervescent emotions a person can experience while at Disneyland park. Spying Dumbo the Flying Elephant in Fantasyland, an attraction that opened just a month after Disneyland's July 1955 debut, delivers that first zing!, as does the moment you make your first ascent while flying high. Also effervescent? Getting the hat color of your choice, for each Dumbo is rocking his own hue. But you can also find that special Dumbo-delightful zing! when you call upon Main Street U.S.A., and you happen to find the Dapper Dans singing one of their favorite tunes: "When I See an Elephant Fly."

THE SONG... is from "Dumbo," the 1941 Walt Disney animated feature, a ballad that has all of the effervescence as cotton candy at the circus. And to hear the famous singers crooning the gem in their inimitable barbershop quartet style? Even sweeter. While waiting on your return to The Happiest Place on Earth, you can hear and see the Dapper Dans perform the Dumbo ditty from their own residences, as part of Disneyland Resort's #VoicesFromHome programming. It's got that zing! thing, for sure, a whole lot of heart.