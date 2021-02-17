The Flower Fields Will Reopen in March, With New Guidelines

What to Know Opens March 1, 2021 (final 2021 date: May 9)

Online reservations required (visitor capacity is limited)

Face coverings and social distancing are part of the new protocols

AROUND THE TIME WHEN THE POPPIES... of the Antelope Valley arrive, but a little after the desert's wildflower show begins, and near the moment when wisteria starts to add a purple-lush beauty to some of California's grandest formal gardens, a petal-packed place in Carlsbad gets colorful. Very, very colorful, thanks to vast carpets composed solely Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers, those giant-headed, eye-wowza beauties that pop in an assortment of reds, oranges, yellows, and pinks. It's The Flower Fields we're talking about, the venerable attraction that includes opportunities to stroll by the famous cultivated blooms, as well as other events in years gone by, from sunset dining to live music.

The Flower Fields

THE DESTINATION WILL AGAIN OPEN... on March 1, the traditional date when it again says "hello" to flower fans from around the Golden State and beyond. But the 2021 opening, as you might expect, will be rather different, and prepping ahead of your visit is recommended. For starters, you'll need to reserve your ticket online, which will limit visitor capacity, and you'll also want to arrive with a face covering to wear throughout your time at The Flower Fields. And while the events you've enjoyed in years gone by are on hold, there's something new, too, to anticipate: a sizable blueberry patch made for picking juicy, take-'em-home fruits.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Flower Fields team has shared several must-knows about the new safety protocols, as well as a warm message of hope. "Last year our time together was cut short, and we missed you! But this hiatus gave us time to reflect and rethink how we can be together again, safely — yet still offering the same mesmerizing experience." It's a picturesque way to connect to an alfresco icon, a space that covers over 50 airy acres filled with photo-ready flowers. Seeking more ways to be in the sunshine, with the family, as spring dawns? Follow The Flower Fields on their social pages, which will also keep you on top of when the peak bloom is growing near. Good to know? The closing date of the 2021 season, and every season at The Flower Fields, is Mother's Day, This year, that's May 9.