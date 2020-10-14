The Lights at Cambria Pines Will Soon Sparkle

FINDING SANTA CLAUS? You'll need to turn your personal sleigh in the direction of the North Pole if you'd like an audience with the Jolly Old Elf, is the obvious answer. But wanting to find a sparkling expression of the season around the Central Coast? Your sleigh knows which way to go, if you're someone who has long been enamored by the many charming features of Cambria. For that's where the annual Cambria Christmas Market has become an eveningtime must-do for both locals and visiting lovers of the yuletide. The market, which has regularly featured a caboodle of booths selling warm beverages, handmade crafts, and more, has been cancelled in 2020, but there is something lovely bringing the merriment in a different way. It's the Lights at Cambria Pines.

LIMITED CAPACITY... and face coverings will be part of the nighttime happening, which will focus on several festive lighting displays. Another twist? Reservations to the lighting installations are open to guests of Cambria Pines Lodge, The Sea Otter Inn, and J Patrick House, meaning tickets to the Lights at Cambria Pines will not be sold to the general public. The 2020 dates? The twinkle-twinkle will shine from Nov. 27, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021, with a couple of nights off (Dec. 24 and 25). There are a few things to know about this new experience before booking your stay at one of the Moonstone Hotel Properties, so read everything now. So does...

THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS... really live in Cambria? It certainly spends a lot of time there at end of the year. And while this year looks different, it will still dazzle, in a lower-key, socially distanced way, for guests staying at a trio of Cambria hotels.