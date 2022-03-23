The ‘Pedal 2 Petal' Trail Blooms With Possibilities

What to Know The free map gives visitors a helpful overview of Carlsbad's offerings

The world-famous Flower Fields are included, as are hotels, spas, and eateries; the Museum of Making Music is one of the highlights, too

There's a getaway-themed giveaway afoot, and those making three-or-more visits to the destinations listed along the trail may enter

BEACHY, MUSICAL, FLOWERY: The many marvelous qualities of Carlsbad are observable, and ready to be enjoyed, throughout the year, but when the March arrives? Millions of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers fills the daydreams of visitors the ocean-close hamlet, thanks to the big, weeks-long bloom happening at The Flower Fields. But the world-famous blossom bastion isn't the only sight that's feeling spring-y as the season arrives and the days of short sleeves and sandals arrive. Several places around Carlsbad are open to visitors of the flowery destination, as well as anyone who'd like to check out a major music museum, the pretty surf, and the area's spas, eateries, and hotels. To help connect travelers to all of the city's attractions, there is the new...

PEDAL 2 PETAL TRAIL, a free-to-use map dotted with some of the major must-see spots of Carlsbad, and places that are taking the "petal" theme to heart. Visit Carlsbad is behind the helpful tool, which isn't an app but can be "(i)instantly delivered via text and email." Some of the swing-throughs you'll swan by? Aviara Spa, which boasts a Calendula & Orange Myrtle Scrub & Massage and the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf & Spa, if you'd like to quaff a floral cocktail. And The Goods Doughnuts? Rose Petal & Hibiscus goodies are on the menu. Here's something else good to ponder: If you check-in at three destinations on the Pedal 2 Petal Trail, you'll be entered to win two nights at a local resort, as well as other local perks. And each check-in after those three nets you a fresh entry.

FOR THE TRAIL MUST-KNOWS, bike-rental outfits, and fab inspiration for your flower-power'd pedal around Carlsbad, take a spin by this informative site now. The Pedal 2 Petal Trail giveaway is open to entries through May 8, 2022.