The road to Bodie is open, allowing time travelers a trip to the past

What to Know Bodie State Historic Park in Mono County

One of the planet's best-preserved ghost towns includes dozens of buildings kept in "a state of arrested decay"

Highway 270 reopened over the first weekend of July 2023; other roads into the ghost town are "CLOSED or impassable," take note

TIME TRAVEL, at first glance, seems incredibly complicated. Let's not even get into the deep dives you'll need to take into quantum mechanics and scientific theory, pleasurable though those forays might sound, and building an ultra-fancy time machine? Procuring all of the fancy knobs and dials you'll require could be tricky and, well, time-consuming. But good news: There are time streams you can enter in this dimension, the sorts of pathways between eras that allow you to journey without quantum knowledge or blinky sci-fi dials. It's Highway 270, the road to Bodie State Historic Park, and it reopened over the first weekend of July 2023.

A SNOWY WINTER... means the high-elevation thoroughfares of Mono County are on a slow roll to debut this summer — Tioga Road, an iconic Yosemite pass, remains closed even as July revs up — and adventurers are having to stay patient. Now the famous ghost town is ready to again welcome history-obsessed visitors, both the daily explorers who are eager to behold the dozens of buildings kept in "a state of arrested decay" and those people attending one of the landmark's special summer events (think atmospheric ghost walks and the Friends of Bodie Day, a costume-strong celebration in August). Before you go this summer, be sure to see what is open, and temporarily shuttered, at the Bodie State Historic Park social sites.

IF YOU ARE DOING YOSEMITE SOON, which many Eastern Sierra roamers include in their road trip plans, there's another recent opening to rejoice over: Glacier Point Road, which will enjoy "limited" opening hours as the seventh month begins (just check the times before you visit). To find out all you need to know, keep an eye on this site, which will also have Tioga Pass updates.