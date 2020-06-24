The Road to Devils Postpile Is Opening

FINDING HEXAGONAL SHAPES... in nature? You might have to search for some time to find such a distinctive pattern in naturally occurring forms. Of course, you could just head for the Mammoth Mountain area, and Red Meadows Valley Road, which will lead you to one of the great wonders of the Golden State, and of any other state, too: Devils Postpile National Monument. The hexagonal columns, massive and tall and ancient and stunning, are the wowza wonders that hike-inners come to see, as well as gorgeous forest that provides the columns' unforgettable setting. It's a setting that's closed much of the year, as the road in takes on quite a bit of snow in the winter months. But come summer? That road reopens at some point, as it will again on...

FRIDAY, JUNE 26: But there's a headline in 2020 to note, or a couple of them, actually. For starters, the Reds Meadow Shuttle, the bus that takes many day-trippers from the Mammoth Mountain Main Lodge down to the trail leading to Devils Postpile on any summer day, is not running in 2020 due to the coronavirus response. Cars will be allowed in on the road, but there are some asterisks, like the fact that the road is quite steep in places, and can make for some classic mountain-style driving. When the parking lot at the top is full, the road will be closed to vehicles (the lot holds around 100 cars).

A WISE PLAN? Check in with the alerts and instructions on this page before heading out on your Devils Postpile adventure, and, of course, any travel advisories that might arise due to COVID-19.