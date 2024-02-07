The ruined Fukushima nuclear plant leaked radioactive water, but none escaped the facility

The leak may have been caused by valves accidentally left open while workers flushed the machine with filtered water.

By Mari Yamaguchi | Associated Press

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File

Highly radioactive water leaked from a treatment machine at the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, but no one was injured and radiation monitoring shows no impact to the outside environment, the utility operator said Thursday.

A plant worker found the leak Wednesday morning during valve checks at a SARRY treatment machine called, designed to remove cesium from the contaminated water, the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said. The machine has been idled for maintenance work.

An estimated 5.5 metric tons (6 tons) of radioactive water — enough to fill two ordinary backyard swimming pools — leaked out through an air vent, leaving a pool of water on an iron plate outside and seeping into the soil around it, TEPCO said, but no radioactive water escaped the compound.

It's not clear when the machine began leaking, but TEPCO said that no problems were detected in an inspection Tuesday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The leak may have been caused by valves accidentally left open while workers flushed the machine with filtered water. TEPCO said that 10 of 16 valves that should have been closed were left open during the flushing, and the leak stopped when the valves were closed.

Radiation levels around the plant and inside gutters on the compound have showed no increase.

Japan Oct 4, 2023

Fukushima nuclear plant starts 2nd release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea

Japan Aug 23, 2023

China bans seafood from Japan after the Fukushima nuclear plant released wastewater into the sea

The filtering machine is part of TEPCO's controversial wastewater discharge project, which began in August. The Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered triple meltdowns following the 2011 quake and tsunami.

The discharges, which are expected to continue for decades, have been strongly opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries, including China, which immediately banned imports of all Japanese seafood.

The latest leak comes only months after another accidental leak at a separate treatment facility called the Advanced Liquid Processing System, or ALPS.

In that accident, four workers were sprayed with radioactive liquid waste while cleaning the ALPS piping. Although two of them were briefly hospitalized for skin contamination, none showed symptoms of poisoning.

Japan began releasing more than 1 million metric tons of radioactive water into the ocean on Thursday as part of its plan to decommission the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Copyright AP - Associated Press
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us