The Sea Ranch Lodge is newly revitalized and full of grown-right-there foodie flavor

What to Know The Sea Ranch Lodge is a '60s-era Sonoma County getaway with mid-century lines and sweeping ocean views; a multi-year renovation was completed in 2023

The lodge, which is home to a post office and store, just unveiled The Farm at the start of 2024

Devoted to innovative farming, The Farm includes two colonies of Italian honeybees and on-site oyster mushroom composting

OUR OCEAN-ADJACENT ADVENTURES... can take on many fanciful forms, from days spent frolicking on the hot sand of a balmy destination to searching for sea glass in a hidden cove to enjoying a stroll on a sunny pier. But if you're in search of an atmospheric ocean-close overnight that boasts an unfussy and elegant style that's rife with SoCo vibes, you'll want to look to The Sea Ranch Lodge. It's a mid-century-ish gem that has stood on the Sonoma County coastline since 1968, offering guests a chance to unwind in a spot that is warm, woodsy, big-window'd, and well-porched; art and food have long been at the heart of the nature-centered experience, too. An extensive renovation, which burnished 17 rooms as well as the lodge's handsome public spaces, was completed in 2023; now The Farm, "a haven for regenerative farming practices," has made its debut.

The Sea Ranch Lodge

BEEKEEPING TO CULTIVATING MUSHROOMS: Not many stay-over spots have their own farming and ranching arms, but the Sea Ranch landmark is devoted to a multi-pronged effort to bring its guests gourmet experiences that are both sustainable and forward-looking. This program includes "Regenerative Beef & Lamb Farming," where a flerd (that's a herd with both cattle and sheep) grazes outdoors throughout the calendar. The goodies in the vegetable garden grow with the foggy location in mind — a caterpillar tunnel is one intriguing addition — while a pair of Italian honeybee colonies will mark their first anniversary at the lodge in the spring of 2024. Mushroom cultivation can do well in a coastal environment, and the lodge's program involves coaxing flavorful fungi with the incorporation of composting, with used coffee grounds from the Lodge Café helping the process.

OCEAN, FOOD, NATURE, PEACE: For more on this one-of-a-kind California idyll, which weaves together a scenic setting that brims with briny fog, fine dining, uncluttered elegance, and quietude, visit The Sea Ranch Lodge for more information.