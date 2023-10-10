The ‘Skeleton Starlight' is now haunting Railtown 1897 State Historic Park

What to Know Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown

The seasonal Skeleton Starlight trains roll on select October evenings

$35 adult, $20 youths ages 3 to 17, children ages 2 and under admitted free

THE RAILS OF THE WEST... may have more stories than spikes, and so many of those enduring yarns involve ethereal passengers, those train riders who boarded a long-ago car and decided to never leave. Even if you've never seen a ghost floating near a vintage depot, you know that so many train stations and legendary lines are a perfect fit for the phantom-strong atmosphere that grows more intense as Halloween approaches. Where, though, can one go to find a ghostly good time and a history-rich destination, a popular place where vintage locomotives can frequently be seen? Why that would be Jamestown, which is where Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is located. It's a line that has lots of different seasonal rides, with wildflower fun in the spring and holiday high jinks in December, but come October? It's high (and haunted) time for the Skeleton Starlight.

THE GOLD COUNTRY TRAIN, which is "(p)ulled by a former U.S. Army diesel locomotive," is rolling select October dates, giving lovers of the eekiest time of year both a rail-cool adventure and a chance to enjoy some Halloween-style cheer. "Staffed by a 'skeleton crew,' the frightfully fun haunted excursion train rides on the old Sierra Railway will journey to a spooky western ghost town where riders will be met by a coven of local witches handing out tasty Halloween treats," promises the Railtown 1897 team. Indeed, this is the storied spot that the Movie Star Locomotive, the Sierra No. 3, calls home, but keep in mind that the park's steam locomotives are getting a gussy-up right now (yep, we're talking maintenance). If you'd like to see the Sierra No. 3 in person one day, keep your eyes peeled for future appearances at the charming choo-choo spot.