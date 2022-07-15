The Winchester Mystery House Summons a Fan Art Contest

What to Know Winchester Mystery House in San Jose

The attraction's 2022 Fan Art Contest is now open

Fans are invited to submit pieces inspired by the rambling manse or Sarah Winchester; watercolors, digital works, and other specific media will be accepted (see rules)

FRIDAY THE 13TH? The only one we'll see in 2022 has already passed (it was in May, if you're not keeping track of such things at home). It's a date that's associated with a certain fabled San Jose manor, one that is famous for its Victorian design, its mysterious former chatelaine, and all of those rooms, and stairways, and hallways, and more rooms, and even more rooms beyond. For Sarah Winchester, the long-ago owner of the manse, was rather partial to the number 13, meaning that the current team behind the attraction does something special, like a Flashlight Tour, whenever the 13th day of the month materializes on a Friday. The number may also be a particular inspiration for artists, for there's a new fan art contest afoot, one that has some intriguing prizes.

AMONG THOSE LAURELS? The winning artworks will be displayed at the house during the Halloween season, which is a time of year when the mansion truly bustles. That's quite a major feat, and totally brag-worthy, but there are other goodies for the winners, including prize packs (you can see what is in each on this page). As for how many winners will be chosen? You guessed it: There will be 13 in all. As for what the theme of the contest might be? In short, artists are encouraged to pay tribute to the atmospheric abode, those celebrated staircases to nowhere, the huge home's sublime stained glass windows, all of those vintage nooks and crannies, and Sarah Winchester, too. And, of course, the number 13, if the spirit moves you to do so. There are some rules to know about submitting and such, and of course knowing the deadline is essential: It's July 31, which, if you reverse the numbers... well, you know where we are going with that flight of fancy.

FAN ART CONTEST... details may be found here, with all the steps required to enter. Good luck!