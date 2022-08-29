The Yosemite Facelift Will Take Place at the Park and Virtually

What to Know Sept. 21-25, 2022

ADVENTURING AROUND YOSEMITE? Chances are good, if you've called upon the national park with some frequency, that you've spied trees that are so tall that their very tops seem to brush the bottom sides of the clouds. The massive granite formations that add a beautiful border to Yosemite Valley? They can, at the right angle, and in the right light, look like small planets, or at least miniature moons that have made their mysterious way to Earth. And the park's epic meadows? These peaceful expanses are also enormous, or at least quite sizable, and suggesting otherwise is an argument best left unmade. Big things, in short, rule Yosemite, and wonderfully so. But there are, too often, and definitely after the busy summer season, smaller items around the park that are too easily noticed: discarded wrappers, cups, bags, and other sorts of litter. And because people rather like beholding the larger wonders of Yosemite National Park, and not the diminutive pieces of detritus, there is the Yosemite Facelift, an annual effort to shine up the spectacular destination.

SEPT. 21 THROUGH 25... are the 2022 dates for the good-hearted happening. You are welcome to participate from wherever you are, if you elect to, though heading for Yosemite is encouraged, too. Pre-registering is a must, and most definitely if you plan to join the in-park clean-up, as gate passes will need to be sent your way (you can read more about the all-important dates and details here). You'll select a spot to spiffy up, but there are some other goings-on at the event, like throwing a ticket in the drawing for all of the great giveaways. And if you want to purchase a t-shirt? Those will be for sale, too. It's "Yosemite Valley's largest volunteer clean-up event," a give-back gathering that celebrates community, the spectacular start of autumn, and this truly enchanted area, a place of big things, big ideas, and big dreams. Going to the Big Y to help or staying close to your home to play a virtual part? Start here.