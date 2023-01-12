There's Still Time to Savor ‘Winter in the Wineries'

What to Know Winter in the Wineries Passport

Through Feb. 5, 2023

$75; passport holders enjoy wine flights (they're gratis) at 16 Calistoga-close wineries; discounts at several area businesses are part of the program, too

THE FEASTIEST SEASON: Napa Valley is a place that is always lovely and lush and rife with all sorts of sumptuous tidbits and drinkbits and other bits made for biting and tasting and snacking. You could, in fact, say that this stunning slice of wine country is perpetually in feast mode, and you wouldn't be incorrect in the least. The region's fabulously feasty character shines during harvest time, it's true, and sultry summer, and at the holidays, too, when tasting rooms are in full and festive swing. But wintertime might be the area's most appetizing stretch, thanks to a host of hearty stews and hot dishes popping up on the limited-time menus at local restaurants and intriguing food festivals on the horizon (truffles are in the spotlight in January, while mustard will begin to bloom soon after). And around Calistoga? The vibe is very vino, thanks to the annual Winter in the Wineries passport program, a long-running way to introduce visitors to the libations of the scenic stretch.

YOU STILL HAVE TIME... for a Calistoga-cool adventure, one that will take you by 16 wineries. If you hold a $75 passport, the flights at participating wineries will be complimentary. You'll want to make reservations ahead of time, if you intend to call upon a few of the wineries, so read up on all you need to know before going. But wait: This program, which is celebrating its 13th outing in 2023, also includes other perks, like "complimentary corkage at participating restaurants" and a bevy of tempting discounts at a host of spots (think places to stay, places to shop, and places to unwind). And unwinding post-wine in Calistoga? It's something of a tradition, given the destination's world-famous spas. For all of your wintry wine questions, alight at this site now. But be sure to complete your adventure, wherever it takes you, by Feb. 5.