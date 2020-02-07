These Are the 10 Best Cities for Women in Tech

Between 2018 and 2028, more than 500,000 new jobs are expected to be added to the computer and information technology workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But despite this growing demand for talent, the tech industry has made slow gains in providing equal opportunity for both men and women in the field. In 2018, according to the National Center for Women and Information Technology, women held 57% of all positions, across professional occupations in the U.S., but only 26% of professional computing roles.

Though these numbers are discouraging on a national level, personal finance company SmartAsset pulled together data to see which U.S. cities are making more gains than others when it comes to adding women to their tech workforce.

Using data from the Census Bureau, SmartAsset looked at U.S. cities that have 200,000 residents or more. From there, the personal finance site ranked each city based on its tech employment growth from 2015 through 2018, its number of women in the tech workforce, its gender pay gap within the tech workforce and the average earnings for women who work in tech after subtracting the city’s median housing costs.

After combining these factors, SmartAsset found that major tech hubs like New York City and San Francisco did not make the top 10 cut for best cities for women in tech. In fact, these cities ranked 27 and 33, respectively, when looking at data around women in the technology industry.

Taking the top spot on this year’s list in Baltimore, Maryland, which came in second place last year. In Baltimore, women hold 32.6% of tech roles and have average earnings that are about 94% of what men make. Additionally, tech employment in Baltimore has grown 26% from 2015 through 2018, and women have a median annual income of about $60,000 after subtracting housings costs in the city.

Take a look below to see what other locations round out SmartAsset’s list of best cities for women in tech in 2020.

10. Durham, North Carolina

Gender pay gap: 86%

Income after housing costs: $57,467

Number of tech jobs filled by women: 30.1%

Tech employment growth from 2015 through 2018: 17%

9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Gender pay gap: 91%

Income after housing costs: $50,804

Number of tech jobs filled by women: 29.3%

Tech employment growth from 2015 through 2018: 22%

8. Chandler, Arizona

Gender pay gap: 91%

Income after housing costs: $61,878

Number of tech jobs filled by women: 29.1%

Tech employment growth from 2015 through 2018: 10%

7. Long Beach, California

Gender pay gap: 102%

Income after housing costs: $57,096

Number of tech jobs filled by women: 24.3%

Tech employment growth from 2015 through 2018: 31%

6. Houston, Texas

Gender pay gap: 99%

Income after housing costs: $64,464

Number of tech jobs filled by women: 25.8%

Tech employment growth from 2015 through 2018: 15%

5. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Gender pay gap: 97%

Income after housing costs: $53,945

Number of tech jobs filled by women: 31.2%

Tech employment growth from 2015 through 2018: 10%

4. Chesapeake, Virginia

Gender pay gap: 90%

Income after housing costs: $52,601

Number of tech jobs filled by women: 38.6%

Tech employment growth from 2015 through 2018: 23%

3. Arlington, Virginia

Gender pay gap: 89%

Income after housing costs: $65,210

Number of tech jobs filled by women: 34.5%

Tech employment growth from 2015 through 2018: 18%

2. Washington, D.C.

Gender pay gap: 93%

Income after housing costs: $59,981

Number of tech jobs filled by women: 39%

Tech employment growth from 2015 through 2018: 21%

1. Baltimore, Maryland

Gender pay gap: 94%

Income after housing costs: $60,108

Number of tech jobs filled by women: 32.6%

Tech employment growth from 2015 through 2018: 26%

This story first appeared on CNBC.com

