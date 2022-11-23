Virginia

These Are the Victims of the Virginia Walmart Shooting

The shooting occurred just two days before Thanksgiving as customers were doing last-minute shopping

By Andrew V. Pestano

Walmart Virginia shooting Victims
The City of Chesapeake

The victims of the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, have been identified.

The fatal shooting occurred Tuesday evening at about 10:15 p.m. ET at Chesapeake's Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The Walmart was open to the public at the time when the shooting occurred just two days before Thanksgiving as customers were doing last-minute shopping during a busy holiday week.

Officials identified the victims as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randy Blevins, and Tyneka Johnson. The sixth victim is a minor so his name is being withheld, the city of Chesapeake said in a statement.

These are the victims:

Lorenzo Gamble, 43

The City of Chesapeake
Lorenzo Gamble

Brian Pendleton, 38

The City of Chesapeake
Brian Pendleton

Kellie Pyle, 52

The City of Chesapeake
Kellie Pyle

Randy Blevins, 70

Randy Blevins
The City of Chesapeake
Randy Blevins

Tyneka Johnson, 22

Tyneka Johnson
The City of Chesapeake
Tyneka Johnson

