This Gold Country Campground's Gone a Little Ghostly for Fall

The northern Gold Country village is known for its Halloween cheer and striking foliage

There are a few Halloween-themed happenings around Nevada City in October, including the Folk Trails Hiking Club Historic Cemeteries Walk on Oct. 13

CAMPING, AS A GENERAL RULE? It's not too ghostly, we feel fairly confident in saying. Oh, sure, you might hear a squirrel rustling around for tasty nuts under some nearby shrub, and the ethereal hooting of an owl around midnight? That sound has a way of adding instant atmosphere to any sleep-outdoors or sleep-adjacent-the-outdoors experience. But if you're camping in Nevada City, in a location that simultaneously possesses the charms of the woods and access to the day-to-day necessities found in a town, then you might find a few gentle frights around the place where you pitch your tent or engage in a bit of glamping. For the Inn Town Campground has been decorated for the spookiest season, adding some colorful lights, eeky tombstones, and a smattering of spiderwebs to herald the season.

SKELETONS ENJOYING YOGA... is one display that's adding an adorable, downward-dog vibe to the campground, while a tent full of zombies brings an undead air to another section. It's all pretty playful, as suits the effervescent outlook of owners Dan and Erin Thiem, who formerly owned the Outside Inn (another place known for its eerie appearance come October). Staying at the campground also puts you close to the Nevada City autumn action, including the Folk Trails Hiking Club Historic Cemeteries Walk, happening on, oh yes, the 13th day of the month, which seems easy to remember. Want to join? The meet-up is happening at 4 o'clock in front of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. As for booking your spot at the Inn Town Campground? You can show with your own RV and tent — there are plenty of amenities for adventurers who arrive with their own way to stay — or go the glamping route.

