This Lavender Location Just Extended Its Summer Dates

THE COLOR OF THE SUMMER SKY? "Soft blue" seems applicable, or "peachy pink," if you're talking about an especially dramatic sunset. But, on occasion, lavender seems to swirl through the dome above us, either providing the eye-popping edge of a monsoon cloud or adding a few fanciful fingers of color to the sun's final rays. We don't, of course, live fully under lavender skies when the hottest days arrive in the Golden State, but we can find actual spreads of lavender upon the ground, if we know where to look. And California happens to have a few fragrant spots known for lavender fields, the sort of places you can visit for a peaceful, sun-bright saunter on a toasty July day.

CHERRY VALLEY... is one region that's well-lavender'd, and Highland Springs Ranch & Inn is the pretty place to go. The summertime dates for "A Walk Through the Lavender Fields" were just extended, through July 26, meaning lavender lovers have a chance to see the purple flowers in bloom. There are safety protocols in place, so take a look before you book your $4 ticket (and, yes, do review any California travel advisories before making your way to the farm). Note that you'll need to make an advance reservation, and group numbers are limited. Are you wild about lavender but thinking of postponing your lavender field visit to 2021? You can shop the lavender-lovely online store at 123 Farm, which is based at the ranch.