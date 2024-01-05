This small city is home to America's longest-living people—a nutritionist shares their 8 rules for a ‘longer life'

Tucked away in California is the small city of Loma Linda, home to a large Seventh-day Adventist community.

Studies have found that residents here can live up to around a decade longer than the rest of the U.S. population. Their secret? A strong emphasis on health and nutrition as part of their beliefs.

As a nutritionist and third-generation Seventh-day Adventist Christian living in Loma Linda, one lifestyle acronym I teach my clients is N.E.W. S.T.A.R.T., which covers eight simple rules for a longer life:

1. Nutrition

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Loma Linda residents are known for following a plant-focused diet that helps them enjoy lower rates of chronic disease. I try to incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts into my meals.

I always encourage my clients to eat more fermented foods, too. Yogurt, kefir, miso and kimchi can significantly contribute to balancing the beneficial and harmful bacteria in the gut.

2. Exercise

Mindful movement is a huge part of my daily routine. Three times a week, I spend 15 to 30 minutes doing exercises that align with my sense of purpose, rather than grueling workouts.

Nature walks, gardening and yoga boost my dopamine and serotonin levels. I focus on yoga poses that help improve digestion, like the seated side bend, seated twist, and knees-to-chest.

In Loma Linda, we also have a growing community of pickleball players. This sport is suitable for everyone, regardless of your age or fitness level.

3. Water

Proper hydration is a simple and powerful way to take care of your body and enhance your quality of life. Sometimes, I like adding fruits to my water to add flavor.

I also drink decaffeinated herbal teas for their soothing effects:

4. Sunshine

Loma Linda's residents benefit from abundant California sunshine, which not only supports physical health through vitamin D production, but also has a profound impact on mental well-being.

Sunlight exposure triggers the release of serotonin, a mood-regulating neurotransmitter, and helps combat seasonal affective disorder. I like taking daily 15-minute mindful walks in the morning between tasks.

5. Temperance

Temperance involves abstaining from harmful substances (such as alcohol and tobacco) to protect your health. It also promotes moderation in beneficial activities like eating and working.

Essentially, temperance is about finding balance in all aspects of life by avoiding excessive behaviors. Of course, if you or a loved one is struggling with substance use, I encourage seeking professional help.

6. Air

Clean air is good for our bodies. It helps feed our cells, it keeps us healthy, and it's a simple but important way to live a happy and energetic life.

Thanks to the unique location of Loma Linda, I sometimes drive up to the mountains and Big Bear Lake to get away from the city and enjoy some fresh air.

7. Rest

Getting a consistent six to seven hours of sleep each night can help reduce the risk of chronic health issues and provide enough energy to help you last throughout the day.

Additionally, setting aside one day of the week for rest is a great way to reset and recharge your body for the next week. It can take various forms, such as sleeping in, participating in joyful movements with friends and family, journaling, connecting with nature, and meditating.

A boundary I have set for myself is that Saturdays are for recharging and connecting with my friends and family.

8. Trust

I encourage everyone to find sources of strength and community to trust in and lean on during difficult times, whether that's a religious congregation, a class or affinity group, or your friends and family.

And don't be afraid to build out your support system by seeking out a licensed counselor or therapist if you need help coping with any of life's challenges and changes.

Eliza Cheng is a dietitian and nutritionist based in California. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics at Loma Linda University, and has experience working in eating disorder treatment, including partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient hospitalization for children, teens and adults. Follow her on Instagram @ournourishedbodies.

Don't miss:

Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter here

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.