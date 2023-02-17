British Royal Family

This Spectacular But Controversial Crown Jewel Will Not Be Part of King Charles' Coronation

India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan have all claimed ownership of the Koh-i-noor diamond, seized by the East India Company and given to Queen Victoria in 1849.

By Danica Kirka | The Associated Press

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a welcoming ceremony at Micklegate Bar where, traditionally, The Sovereign is welcomed to the city during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 09, 2022 in York, England.
James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Koh-i-noor diamond won’t be used during King Charles III’s coronation, allowing Buckingham Palace to sidestep the controversy surrounding a gem acquired during the age of Empire.

Camilla, the queen consort, will not to use the diamond in her coronation crown. Rather than commission a new crown, as is customary, Camilla will modify Queen Mary’s crown using diamonds from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal collection, the palace said in a statement Tuesday.

Some observers had speculated that Camilla would be crowned with the crown made for Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother, in 1937, which had the Koh-i-noor diamond as its centerpiece.

The gem is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, weighing 105.6 carats.

That reportedly sparked concern from some people in India, who said using the Koh-i-noor in the coronation could be an uncomfortable reminder of Britain’s oppressive past.

Crown Koh-i-noor Diamond
The crown of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, is made of platinum and contains the famous and controversial Koh-i-noor diamond, along with other gems.
(Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Seized by the East India Company after its victory in the Second Anglo-Sikh War of 1849, the gem was given to Queen Victoria and has remained part of the Crown Jewels ever since.

The diamond has been worn by female members of the British royal family.

Queen Victoria wore the stone in a brooch and a circlet. It was later set in the Crown of Queen Alexandra and in turn was transferred to the Crown of Queen Mary in 1911. In 1937, it was re-set once more in the Crown of Queen Elizabeth, the mother of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles' grandmother, in 1937 for her coronation.

But countries including India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan have all claimed ownership.

The British government has insisted the diamond was obtained legally and rejected all demands for return.

