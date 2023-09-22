Outdoor Fun

This ‘Twilight Safari' is about atmospheric autumn evenings among the animals

Hoot hoot: The gloaming gadabouts are returning to Big Bear Alpine Zoo.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Big Bear Alpine Zoo

What to Know

  • Twilight Safaris at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo
  • Four autumn Saturday evenings, beginning Sept. 23; six tours each evening, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
  • $27; ticket must be purchased in advance

ANIMAL EVENING SPLENDOR: When the stars come out, plenty of humans seek out a cozy corner on the couch, all to enjoy TV or a book. But for many animals, the gloaming is "go time," a period when they perk up, stretch a leg, spread their wings, and engage in some up-and-about activity. We don't always get to admire critters during the moment that atmospherically falls between day and night, but a certain mountain animal park is all about giving people the chance to experience this nature-ical, which is when nature gets pretty darn magical, moment. The Big Bear Alpine Zoo, a rehabilitation facility that is home to many animals from the Southern California area, has long been the place to know what our furry and feathery friends are up to just around the time night falls. We are, of course, talking about the zoo's popular Twilight Safari, a seasonal offering that gives guests the chance to stroll the grounds just as the sun is setting.

THE EVENING EXPERIENCE... returns on Sept. 23, a fall-fun adventure for people calling upon the Big Bear area. The Twilight Safari will happen over four 2023 autumn Saturdays, wrapping on Oct. 14, and you'll want to book your $27 ticket ahead of time. A knowledgeable guide will be at the lead, all to provide insight into the coyotes, owls, and other nocturnal residents you'll spy, and the whole experience takes about an hour. Oh yes, and there are times to choose from, with the first entry happening at 4:30. Hot chocolate and cookies? Yum: They'll be provided. Layering up? You should, as Big Bear can bring a bit of the "brrr," even in late September and early October. Finding out more? Hoot hoot: Swoop toward this site for all the details

