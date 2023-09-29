Thousands of cantaloupes recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Thousands of whole cantaloupes sold in 19 states and Washington, D.C., are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

Eagle Produce LLC is voluntarily recalling of 6,456 cases of whole cantaloupes under the sticker brand "Kandy."

The recall is in response to tests conducted by the FDA at one of Eagle's distribution centers, the agency said in a news release.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16 in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C., and sold in various retail supermarkets.

The cantaloupes subject to the recall include:

Brand Item Description UPC number Code Lot Code Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 797901 Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 797900 Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 804918

Sample product photo. Courtesy FDA.

No other products or lot code dates are affected by this recall. The company is cooperating with the FDA regarding this recall.

There have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled items as of Sept. 27th, 2023 and the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration. However, many people who become ill recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella poisoning.