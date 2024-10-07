Thousands prepare as Hurricane Milton charts path for Florida, Southeast

A new storm is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and threatening Florida following Hurricane Helene's devastating damage.

Floridians are on edge as they prepare for Hurricane Milton, currently a category one hurricane, to make landfall. Many across the Southeast, like John Engel of Asheville, are still dealing with the challenges Helene left in the area.

"To see so much of it washed away, nearly everything we love about the city is damaged beyond repair. It's terribly sad," Engel said.

Hurricane Helene resulted in the deaths of 235 people across the region, and search and rescue teams continue to look. More teams deployed Sunday to Buncombe County in North Carlina to look for survivors.

Thousands across the region are still left without power, but the biggest concern for Engel is water.

"We likely won't have water in this city for a month, and without water in schools and daycare, parents can't work," he said.

Supplies have become scarce, so Engel now volunteers to drive hours to get water, food, and diapers for his neighbors.

Engel said Asheville relies on tourism and that he's already seeing people in the city furloughed.

In East Tennessee, where floodwaters from Helene Rose reach nearly to the ceiling inside homes, the tedious job of shoveling feet of thick mud is underway. One home is still standing, but a lifetime of mementos are gone.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"200-year-old hats, 200-year-old Bibles, everything that she held came out here,' said George Birdwell.

Despite the damage, communities are coming together as they navigate what's ahead.

Several Bay Area crews, firefighters, and volunteers deployed to the Southeast to help.