Three Charged After Colorado Teen Fatally Shot While Filming TikTok Video

A 21-year-old man and two juveniles have been charged in connection with the death of a Colorado teenager who was shot while recording TikTok videos, according to authorities and court documents.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was killed Aug. 7 when a Glock semiautomatic firearm the teen and two other minors were apparently playing with fired, an affidavit in the case states.

The victim and two others had the gun while recording TikTok videos when it was either tossed to the victim or pointed at the victim and it fired, witness accounts in the affidavit claim.

It happened at a residence in Monte Vista, a city of more than 4,000 residents in southern Colorado.

