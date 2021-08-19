Three US Senators Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three U.S senators on Thursday announced they had tested positive for Covid in a series of breakthrough infections.
All three senators said they had been vaccinated.
GOP Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday.
A second senator, Angus King, I-Maine, announced later in the day that he'd tested positive for the virus as well. On Thursday afternoon, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., also announced that he had the virus.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.