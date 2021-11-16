$92M Settlement Reached in TikTok's Class Action Lawsuit: How to Submit a Claim

A $92 million settlement was reached in TikTok’s class action lawsuit – and you might be eligible for a share of the money.

A lawsuit was filed in February against TikTok, Inc. alleging that the company violated federal and state laws after they “collected and used” personal data “without sufficient notice and consent” to TikTok or Musical.ly users, according to court documents.

TikTok denied every allegation of wrongdoing but issued a settlement notice to users on the app on Monday.

If the $92 million settlement is approved in a federal court hearing on May 18, app users who filed valid claims will receive a pro-rated settlement payment.

Here’s what you need to know about eligibility and how to submit a claim:

Who is eligible to submit a claim?

All United States residents who used the app before Sept. 30, 2021 is eligible to submit a claim.

The settlement also says that Illinois residents who used TikTok to create videos may be entitled to up to 6 times the payment.

For those who are unsure if they fit eligibility requirements, call 1-866-377-2247, email info@tiktokdataprivacysettlement.com, or click here to visit the settlement website.

How to submit a claim

Court documents say that if you qualify for a settlement payment, you must submit a valid claim for before March 1, 2022. There are several ways to submit a claim.

You can click here to submit claim online. If you do so online, it must be timestamped by 11:59 p.m. EST on March 1, 2022. Download a form and mail it. If you send in a claim form via U.S. mail, it must be postmarked by March 1, 2022. Download a form and email it.

All claim forms must be fully completed, signed under penalty of perjury, and submitted before all deadlines.

Click here for more information on the class action lawsuit, important deadlines, payment methods, and more.