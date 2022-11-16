New York

Toddler Starved at Home After Father, 59, Died in New York Apartment, Officials Say

David Conde Sr., 59, and David Conde Jr., 2, were found in the upstate New York town of Geneva on Feb. 15.

By David K. Li | NBC News

Serenity Manor Apartments in Geneva, N.Y.
WHEC-TV

An unattended 2-year-old starved after his father died at their upstate New York home earlier this year, authorities said Tuesday.

David Conde Sr., 59, and David Conde Jr., 2, were found dead Feb. 15 in their apartment in Geneva, which is about 45 miles southeast of Rochester and 55 miles southwest of Syracuse.

The father died naturally from "cardiovascular disease," according to a statement from the Ontario County Sheriff's Department.

The pair were last seen alive Jan. 22, and investigators have said there were no signs of forced entry or foul play inside the apartment.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

New YorkGenevaOntario County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us