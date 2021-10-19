California

Tom Morey, Creator of the Boogie Board, Dies at 86

Morey was praised for opening up the world of wave-riding to almost anyone

Tom Morey boogie board
Photo by Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Surfing legend Tom Morey, creator of the Boogie Board, has died. He was 86.

The California Surf Museum in Oceanside said in a published tribute that Morey died last week at Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills. Writing on Facebook, his son Sol asked for "good vibes" for his dad Oct. 12 before announcing his death two days later.

The board he created required few of surfing's ocean skills, and balance on one's feet wasn't an issue. It could be tossed into whitewater for an instant ride. And it was relatively cheap: Alter initially sold it for $37.

Morey died the week after the Oceanside City Council recognized 2021 as the 50th year since the Boogie Board was invented. He was on hand to accept a proclamation.

American Carissa Moore won the first women’s surfing shortboard event in Olympic history, taking down South Africa’s Bianca Buitendag.

