Tony Dungy's Anti-LGBTQ History Gets Renewed Attention After Controversial Tweet

In a deleted tweet for which he has apologized, the Pro Football Hall of Famer spread a transphobic myth about schools' putting litter boxes in bathrooms.

By Matt Lavietes | NBC News

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy is facing renewed criticism for his history of anti-LGBTQ statements after he tweeted an anti-transgender conspiracy theory last week.

Dungy shared a debunked myth to his nearly 950,000 followers that U.S. schools are providing litter boxes for students who identify as cats. His tweet was in response to an article regarding a Mississippi state bill that would mandate menstrual products in boys bathrooms.

“That’s nothing,” the former Indianapolis Colts head coach wrote in the since-deleted tweet. “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

Following widespread online criticism, Dungy apologized on Twitter later, writing: “I saw a tweet and I responded to it in the wrong way. As a Christian I should speak in love and in ways that are caring and helpful. I failed to do that and I am deeply sorry.”

In an email to NBC News on Tuesday, an NBC Sports spokesperson stated: NBC Sports does not support or condone the views expressed in the tweet and we have made that clear to Tony. Our company has long and proudly supported LGBTQ+ rights and works hard to ensure that all of our employees are seen, acknowledged, recognized and respected.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

