Top Aide to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Resigns Over ‘Transphobes' Gun Tweet

The tweet sparked backlash from some Republicans, who criticized the violent imagery

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs resigned Wednesday over a social media post that was criticized as promoting violence against people who are transphobic.

Josselyn Berry, press secretary for Hobbs, a Democrat, tweeted a meme Monday that featured a character from the 1980 film "Gloria" wielding a gun in each hand, accompanied by the text: "Us when we see transphobes."

The tweet, which was posted hours after a six people were killed in a shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, has been removed and replaced with a Twitter label indicating it violated the platform’s rules.

