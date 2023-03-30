Top Aide to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Resigns Over ‘Transphobes' Gun Tweet

A spokesperson for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs resigned Wednesday over a social media post that was criticized as promoting violence against people who are transphobic.

Josselyn Berry, press secretary for Hobbs, a Democrat, tweeted a meme Monday that featured a character from the 1980 film "Gloria" wielding a gun in each hand, accompanied by the text: "Us when we see transphobes."

The tweet, which was posted hours after a six people were killed in a shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, has been removed and replaced with a Twitter label indicating it violated the platform’s rules.

