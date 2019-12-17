Here Are the Top Baby Names of the Decade

The Social Security Administration's list of the top baby names of the decade is out.

For boys, classic names like Noah, Liam, and Jacob — all of which were among the most popular names of the previous decade — top the list, with Noah rising from the 20th most popular name to the top name in just a few years.

For girls, the most popular names included Emma, Sophia, and Olivia. All three were in the top 20 most popular names during the 2000s, but all rose to the top of the list.

The SSA's list comes from analyzing the names of the more than 35 million babies born between 2010 and 2018. It ranks the 200 most popular names for both boys and girls.

Among the spoilers for boys: Jayden and Mason broke into the top 20. And for girls, new names included Harper, Evelyn, and Addison.

Top Boy Names of the 2010s

Noah Liam Jacob Mason William Ethan Michael Alexander James Elijah Daniel Benjamin Aiden Jayden Logan Matthew David Joseph Lucas Jackson

Top Girl Names of the 2010s

Emma Sophia Olivia Isabella Ava Mia Abigail Emily Madison Charlotte Elizabeth Amelia Chloe Ella Evelyn Avery Sofia Harper Grace Addison

According to the SSA, the most popular names "were taken from a universe that includes 18,133,841 male births and 17,316,359 female births." Data was collected from babies born during 2010 to 2018, which the Administration describes as "a good indication of the ultimate rankings for the complete decade."

For the full list ranking the 200 most popular baby names, go to the Social Security Administration's website.

