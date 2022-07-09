California

Tourist Researching California Family Found Dead on Hike Had to Be Rescued After Getting Lost

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese expressed frustration about the incident and said the man purposely put himself and others in danger

A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said.

The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.

The man, believed to be in his mid-60s, began his hike in an area shut off from the public, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The area had a closed gate and a sign was displayed that said "CLOSED."

The man got lost after he couldn't find the trail that leads to Savage Lundy, the sheriff's office said.

Another hiker reported the man missing after noticing the man's car parked near the entrance of a trail. The hiker told authorities that he saw the man on June 28 and that the man said he wanted to do some personal research on the family's deaths because he found it "odd," according to the sheriff's office.

Mariposa County Oct 21, 2021

Sheriff Says Family on California Hike Died of Extreme Heat

sierra national forest Aug 19, 2021

Toxic Algae Bloom Considered in Death of California Family

