Tractors in this charming Napa Valley town are ready for their festive holiday roll

What to Know Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday, Dec. 2

Decorated tractors and big trucks are some of the shiny stars of this twinkly tradition

Other California communities, including Winters and Sonoma, also have popular tractor parades

LOOK TO THE SURF... as the year begins its whimsical wind-down and you'll find bright boats in their most blissed-out states. Vessels of a most vivacious character, completely covered in colorful lights, will float through harbors, while, in some special spots, Santa arrives by a kayak or surfboard. Next, turn your gaze to the desert and behold all sorts of bulbs crisscrossing cacti, rather than fir trees, giving the front yards of California's warmer spots a spectacular and dramatic appearance. And in Napa Valley, where grapes grow in profusion? You just might find a tractor or two in full twinkle, with strings of sparkle adding glow to the powerful vehicle's grill, stacks, and seat. For that's where Calistoga's charming Lighted Tractor Parade rolls each December, as it will again, through the heart of the wine country town, on Saturday, Dec. 2.

OTHER VEHICLES, of notable size, shine, and spunk, also appear in the popular procession, meaning you may wave at a traditional tractor, then a big rig, then a fire engine, and perhaps a vintage covered wagon, too. A variety of big on-the-move machines are dazzlingly decked out, with costumed riders waving and adding to the general good mood. If you find that tractor parades are just your cup of holiday tea — or, to be more specific, you find the joy in joysticks and the cheer in chassis — you'll want to find other events that celebrate these agricultural icons during the yuletide season. Good news: Winters, near Sacramento, also has a festive tractor parade as does Sonoma; both of those celebrations will also take place on Dec. 2.